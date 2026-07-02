Brock Group relocates headquarters to Houston’s Energy Corridor

Expand Brock Group-headquarters in Houston Energy Corridor District The new Brock Group headquarters are located in Houston’s Energy Corridor District, reinforcing its alignment with the markets it serves.

The Brock Group, has relocated its headquarters to North Eldridge Parkway in Houston’s Energy Corridor District, placing the company at the center of one of the nation’s leading energy and industrial hubs.

The seven-mile corridor along Interstate 10 is home to major operators and contractors, including Fluor, Kiewit Corporation, McDermott, ConocoPhillips, Enbridge, Shell Oil Company and BP America, among others.

With more than 13,000 employees and nearly 80 years of experience, Brock provides scaffolding, insulation, coating, asbestos abatement and mechanical services to customers across the petrochemical, refining, power generation, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was recently ranked No. 24 among the top 600 specialty contractors by Engineering News Record. The new headquarters is located at 777 N. Eldridge Pkwy, Suite 900, Houston, Texas 77079.

For more information, visit brockgroup.com.