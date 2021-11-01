Brinderson receives safety awards from AFPM, Chevron

Brinderson has worked since July 2020 without a recordable incident.

Brinderson also received seven AFPM awards for its safety performance in 2020. These awards recognized zero recordable incidents at:

Chevron — El Segundo, California

ExxonMobil — Billings, Montana

Marathon — Los Angeles, California, and Anacortes, Washington

PBF Energy — Martinez, California

Phillips 66 — Ferndale, Washington and Los Angeles, California

In addition, Brinderson received the 2020 Chevron Gold Award in recognition of achieving zero recordable incidents at the Salt Lake City refinery.

Brinderson's focus on safety is demonstrated by developing personnel, systems and behaviors that promote a safe work environment. This focus is consistent with Brinderson's values that extend from senior leadership to each craftperson.

For more information, visit www.aegion.com or call (714) 466-7100.