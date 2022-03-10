Brinderson achieves zero recordable incidents in 2021

In 2021, Brinderson provided construction, maintenance and turnaround services at more than 20 client facility locations and expended roughly 1 million work hours with zero recordable incidents.

Brinderson has not had a recordable incident since July 2020. Brinderson's safety excellence is the result of a dedicated team that practices safe behaviors and has a strong safety culture.

Below are clients and facility locations with zero recordable incidents for many years:

Aera Energy (Shell & ExxonMobil) -- California (12 years)

Chevron -- El Segundo, California (4 years)

Chevron -- Salt Lake City (2 years)

Chevron Terminals -- California (8 years)

Marathon -- Anacortes, Washington (4 years)

Marathon -- Los Angeles, California (4 years)

Marathon -- Martinez, California (6 years)

Brinderson's focus on safety is demonstrated by developing personnel, systems and behaviors that promote a safe work environment. This focus is consistent with its values and extends from senior leadership to each craft person. The safety of each employee is Brinderson's top priority.

