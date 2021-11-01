BrandSafway wins ConstructSecure Platinum Safety Award

ConstructSecure, a third-party global risk assessment company, recently listed several BrandSafway entities - BrandSafway Industries, BrandSafway Solutions and BrandSafway Services - as winners of its prestigious Platinum Safety Award, which recognizes companies that achieve a safety score greater than 95 percent in the Safety Assessment Program.

The program reviews a company's historic safety performance and current safety management systems and is a strong predictor of future performance.

"Congratulations to our crews, operations, and environmental health and safety teams for working safely and securing our place as a Platinum Safety Award winner," said Steve Wilson, president of global EHS for BrandSafway.

"Platinum status is not easily achieved. BrandSafway Industries LLC has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to implementing safety management systems resulting in exceptionally low incident rates," stated Garrett Burke, CEO of ConstructSecure.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or www.constructsecure.com.