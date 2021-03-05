BrandSafway wins SAIA project of the year award

BrandSafway was named the 2020 winner of the Commercial Collaborative Project of the Year Award from the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA). This unique project was engineered and designed in collaboration with Universal Manufacturing Corp. and HAKI Ltd. to provide safe access during the expansion of Terminal C at the Portland International Airport (PDX).

At an estimated cost of $2 billion, the PDX terminal expansion and renovation plan, called PDX Next, is an ambitious five-year project with the goal of increasing passenger handling capacity from 6 million to 34 million.

To deliver safe access for travelers without hindering construction, BrandSafway provided temporary public access stairs - the only temporary stair system available in North America that meets International Building Code requirements - paired with a custom accessibility ramp that meets ADA regulations. Custom-engineered for the project, the stairs were coated in two layers of marine-grade epoxy to make them water-resistant, increase durability and lock in slip-resistant broadcast grit. To provide protection from the elements for passengers, BrandSafway constructed a temporary HAKI weather enclosure around the area.

