BrandSafway recognized by AFPM for maintaining highest safety standards

AFPM recognized 44 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams with Contractor Safety Achievement Awards, based on its safety performance in 2023.

Last year, BrandSafway won 26 awards for its performance in 2022.

BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams at its locations in California, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin received awards from AFPM. The AFPM Safety Awards Program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPMmember facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.

