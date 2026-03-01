BrandSafway rebrands S&E Bridge & Scaffold as S&E Access Solutions

BrandSafway has rebranded S&E Bridge & Scaffold as S&E Access Solutions by BrandSafway.

The company remains the same trusted provider that tri-state customers have relied on for decades, now strengthened by the global resources and capabilities of the BrandSafway family of companies. The new name reflects BrandSafway’s comprehensive access solutions across the region. From scaffolding rentals and sales to mast climbers and transport platforms, BrandSafway continues to support complex, large-scale projects with innovative access solutions.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com/sescaffold.