BrandSafway opens rental counter, offers one-stop shop services in Minneapolis

BrandSafway Industries Minneapolis is establishing itself as a go-to resource for construction professionals in the Twin Cities, offering a wide array of scaffold and access solutions via its new rental counter.

Conveniently located in Roseville, the company is a one-stop shop, providing everything needed to support projects from delivery to dismantling.

With one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of products and services available for rent or purchase, BrandSafway Industries Minneapolis is equipped to meet the diverse needs of contractors and builders. Its range of offerings includes systems scaffold, stair towers — both systems and frames, Beta Max installation, Rapid-EPS® edge protection, shoring frames and posts, wood planks and trash chutes.

Visit the rental counter at 1994 County Rd C West or call (651) 636-3212 to explore how BrandSafway’s solutions can enhance the next project.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.