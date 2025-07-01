BrandSafway opens new facility, rental counters across the U.S.

BrandSafway has expanded its rental services with new rental counters and facilities in key U.S. locations, increasing accessibility and support for construction, infrastructure and industrial markets.

Each new location offers a wide selection of high-quality equipment to enhance project safety and efficiency, including sites in Orlando, Florida (11208 Boggy Creek Rd.), Manassas, Virginia (9155 Mike Garcia Dr.) and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (78 Industrial Way).

BrandSafway also opened a new, stateof-the-art facility at 2879 Remico St. SW in Grandville, Michigan, serving the Grand Rapids area. This new location supplements existing branches in Michigan — Bay City, Detroit and New Hudson, and ensures full statewide coverage. These expansions reinforce BrandSafway’s commitment to delivering expert-backed rental solutions wherever and whenever needed

For more information, visit scaffoldingrentals.com.