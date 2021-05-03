BrandSafway granted 14 patents in 2020

BrandSafway was granted a total of 14 patents and filed for an additional 16 new patents in 2020.

"BrandSafway is committed to innovation and to continually raising the bar in safety and productivity," said Vishnu Irigireddy, vice president of Global Access Engineering at BrandSafway. "We promote an open and innovative culture, engaging customers and field operations to explore new ideas, products and technologies, which create more value. We deliver products and services with cutting-edge technologies as industry-firsts that challenge the status quo and energize the marketplace."

BrandSafway leads the industry with patented or proprietary products like the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, which creates a factory-floor-like platform in the air, reducing craft labor by up to 35 percent or more; BrandNet®, which increases productivity on jobsites through access optimization; and refractory solutions such as BrandTech® Precision Welding and the Quik-XTM Refractory Anchoring System.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.