BrandSafway engineers Truss Frame System™ for Flatiron-Aecon's Bow River Bridge

Building upon its work with Flatiron-Aecon Joint Venture on the Calgary Ring Road Project in Alberta, Canada, BrandSafway was selected to design and build a one-of-a-kind under-bridge traveling platform to provide access for the final construction stages of the Bow River Bridge twinning project.

"BrandSafway has provided the most efficient solution for our challenging access requirements to the underside of the bridge. With their platform, we will be significantly more efficient with less downtime to our operations,'' said Kyle Hendrikx, bridge manager for Flatiron-Aecon Joint Venture.

The unique, triangle-shaped Truss Frame System™ solution was custom-designed for Flatiron-Aecon to provide safe access to the underside of the bridge for several workers at a time.

AlumaSafway will manage the delivery of site services for BrandSafway in Alberta. BrandSafway's new under-bridge traveler access platform will be in use on the Bow River Bridge twinning project in 2022 and 2023.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.