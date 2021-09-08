BrandSafway earns record 41 AFPM awards

With a commitment to leading the industry in safety excellence, 41 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from AFPM for their safety performance in 2020.

"We're proud and thankful for this achievement," said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway Energy and Industrial Division president. "We would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these jobsites as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry. I also want to recognize our hard-working crews and our safety team for their dedication to creating a safe culture 24/7."

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention and recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM-member facility with no major workplace-related injuries, while also exemplifying strong and consistent safety processes.

