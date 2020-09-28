Bottom Line Equipment celebrates 15th anniversary

BROUSSARD, La. -- Bottom Line Equipment LLC recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Back in 2005, Bottom Line was initially formed as an entity to buy, sell and broker used equipment from founder Kurt Degueyter's home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Over the past 15 years, Bottom Line has grown from a small, home-based operation to a premier heavy equipment rental supplier with seven locations along the Gulf Coast and over 180 employees.

Bottom Line Equipment

Bottom Line credits this tremendous growth to the invaluable relationships it has with its customers, vendors and employees. Without these relationships, Bottom Line never would have evolved from a home-based startup to a nationally recognized regional force in the rental industry. Since Bottom Line's inception, it has been fueled by a "make it happen" attitude, partnering with customers to satisfy their specific needs.

For more information, visit www.bottomlineequipment.com or call (337) 806-9138.