Boss Vac establishing new nationwide hydrovac dealers

Boss Vac has continued expanding its nationwide footprint through a recent dealer partnership in Denver. The company's unique, trailer-mounted hydrovac system is designed to be economical to purchase, operate and maintain.

Boss Vac continues expanding the nationwide dealer network for its trailer-mounted vacuum excavators.

The Colorado partnership is the latest in the expansion of Boss Vac's nationwide dealer network for the company's innovative trenchless technology.

For more information, visit www.bossvac.com or call (888) 447-9940.