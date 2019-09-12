Blackline Safety receives $1M order as customer upgrades to G7

Blackline Safety received a $1 million purchase order for G7x wearables, featuring satellite communication and service plans with a three-year term.

Blackline Safety received a $1 million purchase order for G7x wearables, featuring satellite communication and service plans with a three-year term. Under this order, Blackline displaced a conventional gas detection vendor while upgrading from Blackline's previous-generation Loner 900 workalone monitors. The majority of G7x wearables were equipped with a four-sensor diffusion cartridge and a portion with Blackline's new four-gas pump cartridge.

