Big Containment Pac™ named 2021 new product of the year

Andax's Big Containment Pac™ was recently named 2021 New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection magazine.

The Big Containment Pac (BCP) is a spill kit that can contain up to 110 gallons. In an 18-inch by 15-inch by 5-inch vacuum- sealed package, it easily fits behind truck seats or in other tight spaces. The Pac includes three Sorb-Sox™ (mini-booms), 20 absorbent pads, a disposal bag and tie, and protective gloves, plus a 60-inch by 10-inch-high pop-up containment pool.

The mini-booms and absorbent pads can be used to block off a storm drain or waterway while the inflatable pop-up pool can contain the bulk of the spill. The BCP helps crews stay prepared for spill response, even when they are short on space.

For more information, visit www.bigcontainmentpac.com or call (800) 999-1358.