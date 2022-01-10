BCSP to hold Global Learning Summit

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) will hold its first Global Learning Summit (GLS) May 10-12, 2022.

The GLS will harness the strengths of virtual learning to provide high-quality professional development opportunities at a low cost to professionals engaged with safety around the world.

BCSP's GLS is committed to providing safety, health and environmental stakeholders with relevant, actionable information. The summit will engage professionals in and around safety to provide content useful for them, whether they are just starting out in safety or have many years' experience, with learning options for a multitude of specialty areas, at a price and on a platform accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit www.bcspgls.com or call (317) 593-4800.