BCSP, NAWIC sign partnership to improve health, safety

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) have formed a collaborative partnership to improve safety and health performance at workplaces throughout the U.S. and Canada.

As partners, BCSP and NAWIC will use their collaborative efforts, expertise, technologies and resources to provide competency- based certification to advance the safety of members and their organizations. The collaboration will include developing and disseminating information on career opportunities in safety and health, accredited certifications, and safety management systems and best practices for construction workplaces.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.