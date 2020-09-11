BCSP Foundation, EMCOR Group establish scholarship fund

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) committed to the advancement of safety professionals through direct investment in workforce development, has formed a strategic partnership with EMCOR Group Inc. to create the Certified Safety Practitioners Fund.

The fund, which is the first of its kind for EMCOR and the foundation, was designed to help expand scholarships within the foundation's Professional Advancement Initiative to include workforce development efforts.

"This is an important next step for the BCSP Foundation as we work to remove barriers to achievement while increasing access to credentials for qualified candidates," said BCSP Foundation Executive Director Treasa Turnbeaugh.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 960-3841.