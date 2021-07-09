BCSP Foundation, ASHCA form partnership

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) Foundation and the Agricultural Safety and Health Council of America (ASHCA) have signed a partnership agreement focused on improving the safety of farmers, ranchers and other workers in U.S. agriculture.

Agriculture, due to its decentralized nature and diverse structure, lags other industries in reducing the toll on its workers. Its fatality rate is eight times that of the all-industry average. In a typical year, 551workers die while doing farm work and about 88,000 suffer lost-time injuries.

Signed at ASHCA’s Agricultural Safety Summit, the partnership agreement outlines a set of goals by which ASHCA and the BCSP Foundation will collaborate to advance safety, including knowledge-sharing, awareness campaigns and advocacy for practical methods of ensuring agricultural workers’ well-being.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 960-3841.