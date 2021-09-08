BCSP expands HS&E career, consulting opportunities with YellowBird

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and YellowBird Holdings Inc. will use their collaborative efforts, expertise, technologies and resources to streamline YellowBird's onboarding processes, benefiting BCSP credential holders.

BCSP credential holders are recognized for the achievement of certifications and designations in the HS&E profession. The YellowBird network recognizes the importance of certification. YellowBird connects those who would like to hire safety practitioners with those who are seeking new opportunities as HS&E professionals. Connecting BCSP credential holders with employers both expands HS&E career opportunities and makes it easier to ensure safe workplaces.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or www.goyellowbird.com.