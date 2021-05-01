Bartlett Group launches Precision Refractory Services

Bartlett Group has added a new company to its portfolio, Precision Refractory Services, which supports the refining, petrochemical and chemical industries.

"Precision Refractory Services' management team has over 100 years of combined major project and maintenance experience," said Brandon Munn, president of Precision Refractory Services. "This makes for an efficient, planned approach to turnaround projects. We are also committed to a progressive safety culture, where our goal is zero incidents. Anything less is unacceptable."

For more information, visit www.precisionrefractory.com or call (855) 804-4443.