BakerRisk shock tube testing hits 25-year milestone

Shock tube testing services are key to BakerRisk's steadfast commitment to continuous advancement of R&D, which included multiple U.S. government research programs and private sector testing in 2020.

In 1993, BakerRisk explored the industry's need to test structural components in response to blast loads representative of those generated by vapor cloud explosions (VCEs). Due to the expense of conducting large-scale VCE tests, BakerRisk designed a shock tube that could produce long-duration blast loads using compressed air, resulting in a cost-effective apparatus able to produce repeatable test loads and results.

For 25 years, BakerRisk shock tubes have provided the means to conduct research programs to understand various structural response phenomena and proof-test structural upgrades developed in-house. The efficiency of shock tubes makes it possible to expediently evaluate the performance of various blast-rated products, such as glazing, doors and blast dampers. To see BakerRisk's shock tube in action, watch video.

