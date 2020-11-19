BakerRisk shares 35-plus years of facility siting experience in paper

SAN ANTONIO -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, hazardous industries saw a rapid shift in the way populations were distributed across processing, manufacturing and storage facilities. Companies rapidly shifted nonessential personnel to remote working and brought in temporary options for social distancing.

Responding to these new challenges and leveraging its 35-plus years of knowledge and research, BakerRisk wrote a four-part series of papers for the September 2020 edition of the Process Safety Progress journal. This series takes the reader on a journey from the early days of facility siting to present-day analytical approaches, and looks at what the future might hold.

The value of these papers is summarized in John Murphy's editorial in the journal, introducing these papers, "For those of you that have an interest in this topic, whether you are a novice or an expert on the subject, read these papers and you will certainly learn something new."

