Axis Industries is a newly accredited Association of Materials Protection and Performance Quality Procedures (QP) 3 shop coating contractor.

Its facilities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, support coatings and fireproofing, whether onsite or off-site. Axis’ skilled workforce is prepared to meet all soft craft needs, including scaffolding, insulation, protective coatings, linings and fireproofing.

For more information, visit axisindustries.com.