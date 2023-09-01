ASTEC opens registration for its asphalt plant customer schools

ASTEC Industries has begun registration for its 2024 Asphalt Plant Customer Schools.

Training takes place over four days at its facility in Chattanooga, Tenn. Students are paired with experienced instructors, such as asphalt and industrial heating engineers and service technicians, to explore the best practices and techniques for operating asphalt plants. Training begins January 8. Seats are first come, first serve.

Students can expect to enhance their grasp of key aspects of plant maintenance and operation through a unique combination of lectures and extensive hands-on classes, including programmable logic controller hardware, calibration, segregation and AC content, diagnostics and troubleshooting, trunnion adjustment, drum flighting and all plant components.

Students will also have class time at the industrial heating training facility to focus on heating and storage maintenance, where they will study electrical drawings, limit devices, burner management, hot oil flow, modulation motors and pump seals and alignment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com or call the registration line for Asphalt Plant Customer Schools at (423) 827-1899.