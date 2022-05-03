Aspen Aerogels to open new advanced manufacturing facility

Aspen Aerogels Inc. has revealed plans to construct a 500,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility near Statesboro, Georgia.

Aspen intends to invest a minimum of $325 million and to create more than 250 advanced manufacturing jobs at the new site, where production is expected to begin in late 2023.

Combined with Aspen's original Rhode Island plant, the state-of-the-art facility in Georgia is designed to triple Aspen's nameplate aerogel capacity in support of the company's thermal barrier expansion plans in the fast-growing EV market. Through the project, Aspen is seeking to capitalize on increased demand for Aspen's Aerogel Technology Platformâ¢.

"We are pleased to be in the state of Georgia for the siting, development and construction of our second aerogel manufacturing plant," said Don Young, president and CEO of Aspen Aerogels.

For more information, visit www.aerogel.com or call (888) 481-5058.