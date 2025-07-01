ARIX Technologies launches Global Partner Program for robotic inspections

ARIX Technologies has launched a new global partner program that allows select channel and reseller partners to offer customers robotic inspection solutions using ARIX’s award-winning VENUS platform.

Deloitte estimates robotic automation in industrial maintenance and inspections could unlock $1 trillion in global operational savings.

The ARIX Partner Program targets NDT firms and industrial MSPs seeking to modernize, cut costs and scale without adding headcount. Partners can deliver inspections up to 15 times faster than manual methods. The program includes flexible engagement models, rapid onboarding, in-person training, sales materials and dedicated tech support.

For more information, visit arixtech.com.