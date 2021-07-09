AquaNereda® selected for new wastewater treatment facility

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.'s AquaNereda® Aerobic Granular Sludge technology was recently selected for the new South Sioux City, Nebraska, wastewater treatment facility. The plant will treat South Sioux City's industrial waste.

AquaNereda was selected due to its many significant advantages, including compact footprint and lowest cost of construction; low energy consumption; process resilience to variable industrial loadings; low operational cost, including elimination of chemical addition; and flexibility for future capacity expansion.

The AquaNereda system is designed to treat 2 million gallons per day and achieve a high-level of organic and ammonia removal. The overall plant process also includes anaerobic pretreatment, disinfection and aerobic sludge digestion.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.