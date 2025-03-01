Apache Industrial recognized at HR Impact Awards by HBJ and HR Houston

Apache Industrial was honored at the inaugural HR Impact Awards, hosted by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) and HR Houston, a local HR management association.

The 74 individual and company honorees represent a wide range of industries across Houston.

Apache Industrial received recognition in the following categories: Total Rewards & Accountability, for its innovative approach to supporting and rewarding its team, and Outstanding HR Leaders of the Year – Large Company, with awards presented to Sheena Davis, director of Total Rewards & Technology, and Ivan Dominguez, director of HR Operations & Talent Acquisition. The HR Impact Awards celebrate individuals and organizations across the Houston area that demonstrate excellence in human resources practices.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.

