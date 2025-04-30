Apache Industrial earns accredited quality contractor recognition

Apache Industrial was recognized as an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by ABC for its leadership in construction safety, education and culture in 2024.

ABC's AQC credential, established more than 30 years ago, honors industry leading construction firms that demonstrate a documented commitment to excellence in five key areas: quality, health and safety performance, talent management and inclusion, craft and management education and community relations. AQC members are reaccredited annually and pledge to deliver the highest-quality construction services while prioritizing the well-being of their employees and the communities where they operate.

