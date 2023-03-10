Apache Industrial aids in Southeast Texas tornado cleanup

After inclement weather struck the Houston area earlier this year, Apache Industrial provided support and guidance and allowed some of its craft professionals to volunteer for the tornado-struck communities of Deer Park and Pasadena, Texas.

Of the volunteers from Apache Crew, Leader Alfonso Zamora, Ricardo Esquibel, Andy Chavez, Trinidad Leal, Rodolfo Ramirez, Jimmy Gaspar, Kevin Zarate and Tyrell Johnson were named. These men assisted community members and private homeowners by removing debris, fencing and loose building material from their properties.

“Thanks to Stephen Hillier and Samantha Coker for making the quick decision to provide this support,” said Apache’s Director of Talent and Community Engagement Ivan Dominguez. “I am thankful that there were no casualties reported; we were only saddened by the property damage and loss of personal belongings. We were fortunate not to be mourning so much more.”

