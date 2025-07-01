Ansell expands portfolio to include Kimtech, Kleenguard and Rightcycle brands

Ansell Limited is accepting Kimtech™ and KleenGuard™ orders and managing customer inquiries across North America and Europe.

This marks the first significant commercial milestone following the strategic acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s PPE business last year and strengthens Ansell’s position as a global leader in safety solutions.

With the addition of Kimtech and KleenGuard to Ansell’s market-leading portfolio of brands, Ansell offers an even broader range of safety solutions to customers operating in laboratories, cleanrooms and industrial manufacturing environments. As part of the North American and European portfolio expansion, Ansell also introduces two new capabilities: The RightCycle™ Program, a sustainable solution for the disposal of nonhazardous PPE waste, and APEX™, a best-inclass approach to cleanroom customer change management and contamination control.

For more information, visit ansell.com.