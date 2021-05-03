American Covers breaks ground on 8,400-square-foot facility

American Covers Inc., alongside leaders of the city and St. Tammany Parish, has broken ground on an 8,400-square-foot, state-of-the-art washing facility located at 281 General Patton Ave. in Mandeville.

"With this expansion, we want to solidify our commitment to our employees, customers and St. Tammany Parish," said Rick Fogarty, president of American Covers. "We are honored to be a part of the over $30 billion in expansion projects currently taking place in Louisiana."

The new metal building will contain industrial washing machines and an overhead conveyor system to transport large fabric shelter covers to drying machines. This expansion will create 10 new jobs in the parish.

For more information, visit www.americancoversinc.com or call (877) 846-4326.