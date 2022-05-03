AMECO opens Baton Rouge area facility

AMECO recently opened an operations center in greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Located in Prairieville, the facility provides a hub to increase support of capital construction, operations and maintenance, shutdown and turnaround, and disaster relief efforts to owners and contractors. AMECO is now positioned to support projects along the entire Gulf Coast, bracketed by existing operations in Texas and the new location in Louisiana.

AMECO celebrated the recent grand opening with community partners, clients and suppliers at a private ribbon-cutting ceremony at the AMECO operations center, which is located at 15089 Airline Highway in Prairieville.

