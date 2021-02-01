AlumaSafway receives SCSA Constructing Safety Leadership Award

AlumaSafway, a BrandSafway company, has been named a 2020 Constructing Safety Leadership Award winner by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA).

Don Black, AlumaSafway branch manager in Saskatchewan, holds the Constructing Safety Leadership Award plaque given by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association.

These annual awards recognize the most successful safety companies and leaders among SCSA's members, based on their significant achievements in safety leadership and excellent safety practices during the prior year.

"This award demonstrates our commitment to continually raising the bar and leading our industry in safety," said Steve Wilson, vice president of global environmental health and safety for BrandSafway. "Excellence in safety doesn't just happen. It takes a commitment to our Five Pillars of Safety and living and breathing safety 24/7."

SCSA is an industry-funded, membership- based nonprofit organization that provides safety training and advice to employers and employees in the construction industry throughout the province.

For more information, visit www.AlumaSafway.com or call (780) 440-1320.