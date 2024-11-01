Alliance Safety Council, LCA co-host Hurricane Resilience & Process Safety Workshop

Alliance Safety Council co-hosted a Hurricane Resilience & Process Safety Workshop with the Louisiana Chemical Association, bringing together industry leaders and experts from the American Chemistry Council, U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board and API to discuss vital strategies to enhance safety and preparedness during storm season.

For more information, visit lca.org or alliancesafetycouncil.org.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)