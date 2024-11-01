Alliance Safety Council, LCA co-host Hurricane Resilience & Process Safety Workshop

Alliance Safety Council co-hosted a Hurricane Resilience & Process Safety Workshop with the Louisiana Chemical Association, bringing together industry leaders and experts from the American Chemistry Council, U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board and API to discuss vital strategies to enhance safety and preparedness during storm season.

Expand From left are Christina Dugue and Kathy Trahan with Alliance Safety Council; Michael Boykin with Louisiana Chemical Association; and Lucy Foval and Joelle McGehee with Alliance Safety Council.

