Aegion acquires Next Level Environmental

Aegion Corporation made public its acquisition of Boston-based Next Level Environmental.

Next Level Environmental assets and employees will now operate as part of Insituform®, an Aegion portfolio company

Since 2018 and prior to the acquisition, Next Level Environmental has provided underground and vacuum excavation services with an integrated approach to managing the challenges of aging infrastructure. The company was founded on the expertise accumulated over a combined 20 years’ plus by founders Alicia and Kevin David.

“The acquisition of Next Level Environmental’s talent and resources will aid Insituform in securing new, recurring maintenance contracts for services that our company previously sub-contracted,” said Rob Tullman, president and CEO of Aegion. “We look forward to bringing these specialized services to our customers in partnership with a trusted company like Next Level.”

For more information, visit aegion.com or nextlevelenvironmental.com.