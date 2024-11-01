Aecon’s Gordie Howe International Bridge project connects Canada, the U.S.

Aecon, as part of the Bridging North America partnership with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, is constructing the Gordie Howe International Bridge, linking Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

Once complete, it will be North America’s longest cable-stayed bridge. While the bridge deck connection is finished, significant work remains, including re-stressing stay cables, post-tensioning and installing systems for fire suppression, drainage, signage, lighting and a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle path. This work coincides with completing the 130-acre Canadian Port of Entry and the 167-acre U.S. Port of Entry, marking the first new border crossing between Canada and the U.S. in over 60 years. The project has earned the Platinum Envision Award and includes a strong community benefits program.

For more information, visit aecon.com.