ABGi USA recognized as one of the 'Best Places to Work'

For the third straight year, ABGi USA was recognized by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) as one of the Best Places to Work.

The award recognizes companies in the Houston area with the most satisfied employees, ranked by the results of employee surveys of nominated companies. The compiled scores are based on corporate culture, amenities, benefits, and worker retention and attraction strategies.

"This is a great award and a testament to [ABGi employees] and the incredible culture that we are all building together," ABGi USA CEO Craig Reibe said. "We're headed into a very busy time and we appreciate everyone's efforts in continuing to grow this great consulting firm."

Over the past 20 years, HBJ has learned a lot about what it takes to be one of the Best Places to Work in the Houston area. Companies have consistently elevated the personal needs of their employees, from unlimited paid time off and employee trips to free massages and mental health support.

For more information, visit www.abgi-usa.com or call (281) 732-1848.