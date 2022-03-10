ABGi USA named one of Houston's best companies

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) rated ABGi USA as one of the top 50 best places to work in Houston in 2021. This is the third year in a row HBJ has recognized ABGi USA as one of the city's best workplaces.

"The theme this year was 'team spirit', which we have plenty of," said ABGi Business Development Manager Greg Miller. "We had so much fun getting to celebrate our amazing company as one of the best of the best. We have the momentum and we're going to keep it going in 2022."

The finalists were named based on surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. The 108 finalists are divided into four size categories: 54 small, 26 medium, 19 large and nine extra-large companies.

For more information, email greg.miller@abgi-usa.com or visit www.abgi-usa.com.