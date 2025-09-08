ABC Pelican breaks ground on training center in Louisiana
ABC Pelican Chapter broke ground on its new Southwest Training Center in Westlake, Louisiana.
Located at 600 Prater Road, the 37,000-square-foot facility will address the growing demand for skilled construction professionals in the region.
Purpose-built for the industrial construction sector, the center features classrooms, hightech labs, and specialized training bays that replicate real-world conditions. It will offer NCCER-accredited programs in high-demand crafts such as welding, pipefitting, electrical, millwright and instrumentation, along with safety and leadership courses. Designed for flexibility, the facility will support day and night training, apprenticeships and contractor-specific programs — positioning local residents for success in one of the state’s most active industrial hubs.
For more information, visit abctraining.org/swtc.