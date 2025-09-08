Expand ABC Pelican breaks ground on training center in Louisiana

ABC Pelican Chapter broke ground on its new Southwest Training Center in Westlake, Louisiana.

Located at 600 Prater Road, the 37,000-square-foot facility will address the growing demand for skilled construction professionals in the region.

Purpose-built for the industrial construction sector, the center features classrooms, hightech labs, and specialized training bays that replicate real-world conditions. It will offer NCCER-accredited programs in high-demand crafts such as welding, pipefitting, electrical, millwright and instrumentation, along with safety and leadership courses. Designed for flexibility, the facility will support day and night training, apprenticeships and contractor-specific programs — positioning local residents for success in one of the state’s most active industrial hubs.

For more information, visit abctraining.org/swtc.