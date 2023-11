A&B Labs has received accreditations from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, the National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (NELAP) and the U.S. Department of Defense for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) Draft Method 1633 testing and analysis in soils and liquids.

Accreditation under NELAP signifies that the company meets specific criteria and standards for environmental testing accuracy, reliability and overall quality.

For more information, visit ablabs.com.