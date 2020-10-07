Würth Industry Canada signs agreement to distribute Sika products

Würth Industry Canada has signed a national agreement with Sika Canada Inc., a top supplier of specialty chemical products and industrial materials that serves construction and industrial markets including transportation, marine and energy. This national-level agreement allows Würth to distribute across all Canadian provinces.
The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry Canada's customers in the commercial transportation and marine markets, as well as the general manufacturing market throughout Canada. Würth Industry Canada is a part of Würth Industry North America.
The agreement to distribute Sika's sealing, bonding, damping, reinforcing and protecting solutions complements Würth Industry Canada's strength of providing an expansive product mix as part of its industrial supply chain solutions for OEMs.
