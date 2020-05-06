New Clifford Power website helps businesses keep continuous power

Clifford Power Systems has launched a new website to provide support and resources for businesses to be prepared with continuous power through any outage.

Clifford Power's new website features an intuitive selection tool to match users with the right generator solution.

The site offers easy-to-navigate generator selection tools for purchasing or renting generator equipment, and also provides expert service and maintenance recommendations to assure businesses their standby generator systems are ready to perform when they need them.

Clifford Power's focus in designing the new website was "to improve our customers' experience by quickly answering questions and providing value-driven content through an interactive platform that is easy to navigate," said Vice President of Sales Stephanie Benson.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.