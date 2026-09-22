The water challenge inside every turnaround

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When preparing for turnarounds, teams typically focus on labor availability, equipment readiness, scope management, and scheduling. Yet one critical component is often overlooked during planning: liquid-handling management.

Whether supporting a short maintenance outage or a large, multi-phase turnaround, effective liquid and water management plays a critical role in project success. By incorporating a comprehensive liquid-handling strategy early in the planning process, organizations can reduce risk, maintain schedules and budgeting goals, and help prevent operational disruptions.

Effective liquid-handling management begins with asking the right questions early in the planning process. Understanding anticipated flow rates, wastewater volumes, storage requirements, treatment needs, transfer logistics, and contingency scenarios is essential for avoiding delays, maintaining compliance, and supporting safe project execution.

That is where experience matters. With more than 90 years of industry expertise, Rain for Rent has helped facilities address complex water and wastewater challenges across a wide range of maintenance outages, turnarounds, and capital projects. Rain for Rent's integrated, turnkey approach combines pumps, tanks, filtration, containment, automation, and in-house engineering to deliver tailored solutions that meet each site's unique requirements.

By working closely with customers to identify risks and opportunities before work begins, Rain for Rent helps teams make informed decisions, maintain operational continuity, and execute projects with greater confidence.

Featured projects:

Refinery turnaround water recycling success

Detroit, MI – To improve schedule performance and reduce risk during a turnaround, a refinery required a proactive liquid-handling plan that would provide temporary filtration and recirculation systems during hydroblasting and cleaning operations.

Rain for Rent participated in planning meetings, conducted site evaluations, and engineered a 400 gpm filtration and recirculation system utilizing pumps, filtration units, and tanks. The solution recycled water used during cleaning activities, enabling the facility to continue operations while using approximately 70% less water than would normally be required. The result was a significant reduction in both water consumption and disposal costs.

Tank level monitoring during a refinery turnaround

Gulf Coast, USA – During the chemical cleaning phase of a winter turnaround, a refinery faced the challenge of safely managing 570,000 gal. of seven different chemicals stored across thirty (30) 21,000 gal. tanks.

The refinery needed a redundant monitoring system that could independently verify tank levels, provide mobile alerts when tanks approached high-level thresholds, and deliver remote visibility across all 30 tanks without continuous manual inspection.

Rain for Rent developed a solution utilizing Tank Level Gauges as a cost-effective, stand-alone monitoring system. Within two days of approval, the system was installed, configured, and fully operational. Plant personnel also received hands-on training to access information through the RainLink® dashboard, providing remote visibility from mobile devices and the control room.

Most importantly, the system helped offset a staffing shortage. A refinery representative shared, “The system worked very well. We were short a tank coordinator on this TAR, and this system made it easy to manage tank levels by being able to see all the tanks from our control room. The dashboard trending helped us troubleshoot some inconsistencies with chemical dosing in the field.”

Rain for Rent's temporary liquid-handling systems help customers manage issues occurring with multiple waste streams and treatment requirements that demand careful coordination between operations, environmental teams, and contractors. Water recycling and filtration strategies can further reduce disposal volumes and associated costs, creating measurable economic benefits.

When liquid-handling systems are designed and managed by experienced specialists, facility personnel can focus on executing maintenance and inspection activities with confidence that critical support systems are operating as intended. The value of these contingencies extends beyond schedule protection. They reduce stress on operations teams, enable faster response when unexpected issues arise, and help prevent disruptions to critical-path activities.

By combining engineering expertise with responsive service and a nationwide footprint, Rain for Rent delivers 24/7 solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s industrial leaders.

If you’d like to schedule a Lunch and Learn meeting, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Rain for Rent team via www.rainforrent.com.