Redefining tank management with the Tank Level Gauge

Across the refining and petrochemical landscape, temporary tank systems are vital during planned outages, maintenance cycles and turnaround events. Historically, tanks have been manually gauged which can introduce risk for inconsistent monitoring or increased chance of human error, often resulting in costly cleanup, downtime and regulatory consequences. Traditional monitoring methods, including manual stick readings and basic sight glasses, often leave gaps in visibility. Electronic level indicators, while more advanced, can also fail under certain environmental conditions and need backup measures to prevent spills and maintain protocol compliance.

Throughout the energy, refining and industrial sectors, companies rely on proven expertise in liquid-handling solutions to keep projects safe, efficient and on schedule. For 90 years, Rain for Rent has provided custom liquid-handling solutions across the energy, refining and industrial sectors. From the simplest to the most complex jobs, Rain for Rent engineers solutions that combine pumps, tanks and filtration systems with safety-focused innovations to keep projects running smoothly.

One of Rain for Rent’s most impactful advancements in recent years is the Tank Level Gauge (TLG), a tool that increases accuracy, safety and efficiency. By enabling non-contact, continuous and remote level monitoring, the TLG directly supports the industry’s growing emphasis on process safety, environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

That’s where Rain for Rent’s Tank Level Gauge stands apart. The TLG is designed for stand-alone applications involving liquids in frac tanks, poly tanks, LakeTanks® and more. It combines rugged durability with smart connectivity, offering users:

Easy installation – Mounts in minutes with no specialized IT involvement.

Non-contact measurement – Radar technology avoids corrosion, fouling and maintenance.

Mobile & desktop access – Tank levels can be monitored anytime from a phone or computer.

High & low-level notifications – Custom alerts prevent overfill or unexpected depletion.

GPS location tracking – Streamlines on-rent/off-rent verification and asset management.

Maintenance-free operation – Built for harsh industrial environments (IP66/IP68 rated).

Bluetooth configuration – Adjust settings quickly with a smartphone.

By combining these features with the RainLink® online portal, customers gain a simple but powerful dashboard to acquire, visualize and act on tank data in real time.

Case study: Tank level monitoring during a refinery turnaround

During the chemical cleaning phase of a winter turnaround, a Gulf Coast refinery faced a critical challenge: safely managing 570,000 gallons of seven separate chemicals across thirty 21,000-gallon frac tanks.

The refinery’s primary concern was redundant monitoring. With so much volume on site, the possibility of a single sensor failure leading to an undetected overfill was unacceptable. The project’s managers wanted a system that could verify tank levels independent from existing indicators, provide mobile alerts if any tank approached a high-level threshold and offer remote visibility across all 30 tanks without constant manual inspection.

Rain for Rent provided a plan utilizing a system of Tank Level Gauges to serve as a cost-effective, stand-alone, redundant indicator. Within two days of the refinery’s approval, the system was fully installed, configured and operational. Additionally, field teams received hands-on training to navigate the RainLink® dashboard.

The measurable gains immediately recognized by the refinery included:

Spill prevention - Automated “high-level” notifications every 15 minutes, ensuring timely team response.

Centralized dashboard - All tank levels were visible on one screen.

Continuous engagement - While manual inspections remained part of the process, real-time data kept field teams informed and proactive.

GPS tracking - Simplified logistics and record-keeping.

Most importantly, the system helped offset a staffing shortage. A refinery representative shared, “The system worked very well. We were short a tank coordinator on this TAR and this system made it easy to manage tank levels by being able to see all the tanks from our control room. The dashboard trending helped us troubleshoot some inconsistencies with chemical dosing in the field.”

While this turnaround case study provides a high-stakes example, the TLG is equally valuable for routine chemical storage in refining and petrochemical plants, temporary water management in power generation or construction, and process tanks where monitoring can prevent costly interruptions. It enhances process safety by minimizing the chance of spills, supports environmental responsibility by protecting surrounding ecosystems and strengthens operational reliability by giving managers and executives confidence that their systems are being monitored continuously (even when staffing or conditions are less than ideal).

The TLG exemplifies Rain for Rent’s commitment to customer success. By combining engineering expertise with responsive service and a nationwide footprint, Rain for Rent delivers 24/7 solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s industrial leaders.

For more information, visit rainforrent.com.