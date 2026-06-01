Industrial facilities rarely struggle with demand for personnel space — they struggle with where to put it.

Expand Stacked blast-resistant modules: Increasing capacity without expanding footprint

As projects expand and turnarounds intensify, the need for protected occupancy increases, while available space inside operating units remains limited by equipment layouts, access routes, safety setbacks and existing infrastructure.

Stacked blast-resistant modules provide a practical solution by increasing protected capacity vertically within the same footprint. Rather than consuming additional ground space, facilities can build upward while maintaining operational flexibility and minimizing disruption.

Stacked blast-resistant modules

Stacking blast-resistant modules involves far more than simply placing one building on top of another. RedGuard’s steel blast-resistant buildings are engineered specifically for vertical integration, with each module designed to safely transfer vertical and lateral loads through the structure and into the supporting foundation.

Expand Stacked blast-resistant modules: Increasing capacity without expanding footprint

Each module contains its own engineered steel frame, while external stair systems provide access and egress between levels. The result is a purpose-built blast-resistant building system that supports expanded occupancy without compromising structural performance.

These configurations can be deployed as permanent infrastructure or temporary portable assets depending on operational requirements.

Brownfield expansion

In established facilities, available space is often constrained by process equipment, pipe racks, underground utilities and emergency access corridors. Expanding horizontally can require costly infrastructure relocation or operational disruption.

Stacked modules allow facilities to increase protected occupancy within an existing footprint. By adding capacity vertically, facilities can preserve access routes and equipment clearances while avoiding the secondary impacts commonly associated with new construction inside active plants.

Turnarounds and temporary workforce surges

Expand Stacked blast-resistant modules: Increasing capacity without expanding footprint

Turnarounds create a different type of space challenge. Workforce density increases significantly, yet laydown yards, staging areas and logistics zones are already under pressure.

Stacked configurations preserve valuable ground-level space for materials, cranes and equipment movement while still providing additional protected occupancy for personnel. Their modular design also allows facilities to deploy temporary capacity without permanently altering site layouts.

Phased growth strategies

Stacked systems also support long-term scalability. Facilities can begin with a single module and add a second level as staffing or operational demands increase. This phased approach helps align capital investment with actual occupancy needs rather than committing to excess capacity upfront.

Structural engineering considerations

Adding a second level changes how forces move through the structure and how blast loads are managed. Each module retains its own engineered steel frame, but stacked configurations require additional design considerations related to layout, connection methods and overall structural stability.

Expand Stacked blast-resistant modules: Increasing capacity without expanding footprint

To maintain predictable blast performance, RedGuard applies specific configuration principles, including matching upper and lower section layouts, limiting configurations to two stories and specifying installation requirements between modules.

These considerations are part of the engineering process used to determine whether a stacked configuration is suitable for a specific facility and hazard environment.

API siting and risk assessment practices

Stacked blast-resistant modules are evaluated within the same industry frameworks used for any occupied building near process hazards.

For permanent installations, API RP 752 provides guidance for siting occupied buildings exposed to explosion, fire and toxic release hazards. Portable deployments, including turnaround applications, are evaluated under API RP 753, while API RP 756 addresses temporary occupied buildings during construction or turnarounds.

Expand Stacked blast-resistant modules: Increasing capacity without expanding footprint

Adding a second level does not eliminate the need for facility-specific hazard analysis. Occupancy levels, exposure distances and blast loading must still be evaluated as part of the siting and risk assessment process.

Space-constrained facilities

For facilities operating within fixed boundaries, every square foot of ground space matters. Additional structures compete with access routes, process equipment clearances and emergency pathways, making horizontal expansion increasingly difficult.

Stacked blast-resistant modules offer a practical alternative by increasing protected occupancy vertically while preserving operational flexibility. Whether supporting long-term growth, phased expansion or temporary workforce surges, vertical configurations provide facilities with a scalable way to add capacity without expanding risk.

In many cases, building upward is not just a structural solution — it is a strategic approach to managing growth safely and efficiently within an existing footprint.

For more information, visit redguard.com/contact.