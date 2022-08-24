NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Efficiency, safety and cost savings for massive industrial construction project

Scaffolding support, milestone for Chevron Phillips Chemical facility

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company invested in a $5 billion facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast to develop two polyethylene units in Old Ocean, Texas, and a new ethane cracker in Baytown, Texas.

The ethane cracker produces 3.3 billion pounds per year, making it one of the largest and most energy efficient in the world. Ethylene produced by the new ethane cracker is used to meet the needs of Chevron’s derivative units, ranging from metallocene linear low-density polyethylene to advanced dual loop bimodal resins.

At peak construction, the U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemicals project employed 10,000 constructions workers and delivered 400 permanent jobs once operational. During construction, the project team turned to PERI USA for the safest and most efficient scaffolding system that met project requirements for such an expansive undertaking on an industrial jobsite.

The PERI experience

Scaffolding and temporary support were necessary for the erection and assembly of the new facility, and for installing the numerous controls and feed lines.

PERI’s Integrated Scaffold Program was a deciding factor in selecting PERI UP Flex Modular Scaffolding for temporary support and access for the $5 billion expansion project. In total, the Chevron Phillips Chemical project used nearly 750,000 scaffolding component pieces, all tracked with PERI software.

PERI UP Flex Modular Scaffold is a highly flexible scaffold system that leaves no industrial request unfulfilled. The system allows for adjustments to be made to suit local site conditions and fulfills the highest occupational safety requirements for working areas.

“By combining the PERI scaffolding with the Integrated Scaffold Program, we were able to complete our tasks faster and with fewer men, reducing the total man hours of the entire project,” said Ron Fontenot, superintendent at ISBL. “This combined system is a tremendous cost saver to all of our projects.”

PERI Integrated Scaffold Program is a complete solution that goes beyond supply scaffolding to deliver planning, monitoring and full support of the job. Using the 5D PERI Path software program that includes estimating, managing, tracking, design and forecasting — while simultaneously monitoring the utilization of scaffold equipment — often results in tremendous cost savings by providing predictability and transparency.

Additionally, PERI developed an innovative way to provide temporary support during control system installation using PERI GT 24 formwork girders. Offered in 18 lengths and with high load-bearing capacity, the girders were the optimal fit for the project and saved $10 million compared to traditional solutions.

The Baytown ethane cracker opened for production in the fourth quarter of 2017.

