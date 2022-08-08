NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Industrial leaders and the fight to raise employee morale

In times of uncertainty, employee morale begins to slip. Uncertainty can stem from the economy, a change in leadership, new plant processes, even an employee’s job function.

Your workers likely have questions and concerns in the back of their minds. These concerns can ultimately affect performance on the job. Which raises the question: what can employers do to keep spirits up? Having a firm grasp on why employee morale should be a focus is an important place to start.

Happy employees are part of the equation for a successful operation. When employee morale is high and stable, the tangible results can be measured by the company. Employees with higher morale are more productive, produce higher quality work and promote a positive work environment. On top of that, employers who actively work to keep employee morale high achieve higher employee retention. With less need to recruit and train new employees, employers will see increased efficiency in operations and the results can be measured fiscally.

Benefits of high morale

Boosting morale at work leads to happier, more dedicated employees. Having an overall better atmosphere to work in also promotes healthy communication. With the immense concern for safety in plants and refineries, increased communication can help foster a culture of safety. With high morale at work, employees leave at the end of the day more satisfied and fulfilled – boosting their overall mental health.

Industrial leaders and the fight to raise employee morale

Now that we’ve had a look at the importance of employee morale, let’s evaluate a few ways we can gauge employee morale at your facility.

Gauging employee morale

Employee morale can be estimated informally – getting a feel for how your employees are from the moment you walk on to your job site. Or, morale can also be calculated formally – prescheduled surveys from Human Resources or a 3rd party every year or two. John Deere has an aggressive, formal morale gauge. Every two weeks they do a temperature check on the morale of their employees. Because John Deere sees a strong correlation between employee morale and customer satisfaction, checking in frequently helps them stay competitive in their industry. While this frequency may not be necessary for your company, keeping a pulse on the physical and mental well-being of your workforce is important. Here are a few ways to quickly gauge the morale of your workforce:

Signs of High Morale

○ Upbeat and positive employees

○ Collaborative team atmosphere

Signs of Low Morale

○ Persistent negative attitude

○ Poor performance or quality of work.

No matter how you or your company choose to monitor employee morale, it’s an important step in taking care of your employees. With the connection between increased productivity and employee morale, it’s necessary to keep a gauge on how your employees are feeling.

5 simple ways to increase employee morale

Increasing or maintaining morale at your location doesn’t have to be overly complicated. Here are a few ideas for increasing morale for your workforce:

Recognition

○ Awards for performance

○ Personal thank you notes or cards

Concentrate on work/life balance

○ Reasonable work schedules keep employees from burnout

○ Recognize employee needs and support them where you can

Be transparent

○ Share your business mission and current goals

○ Foster open communication

Plan activities

○ Cater a lunch

○ Start a company sports team

Pay for training and personal/professional growth opportunities

○ Train an employee on a new job if they express interest

○ Encourage professional or leadership growth opportunities

Helping maintain morale during uncertain times

Small shifts inside or outside the plant can have employees second guessing their job stability, resulting in a dip in morale. As employers, we know that even though something may be uncertain, it’s important to take care of our employees so they can continue to perform as best as they can. Here are a few tips to maintain employee morale during questionable times:

Set your sights: Identify main priorities for the company and your team

Don’t lose your way: Remember your core values and mission

Communicate: Listen closely, provide support where needed

Make work fun: Plan activities, lunches, contests

Give back: Organize fund raisers or volunteering

Satellite Shelters, Inc

Satellite Shelters provides temporary and permanent space for industrial plants across the United States. We’re here to provide safe, functional buildings for contractors.

To find out more about how our products and services can help your facility, visit our website, or request a free quote.